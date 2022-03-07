Australia Job Ads Grow In February

Australia's job advertisements rose for the first time in three months in February, data released by ANZ showed on Monday.

Job advertisements increased 8.4 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.7 percent decline in January.

"The February increase reinforces the view we expressed last month that job ads hadn't yet peaked, with labor demand continuing to grow and job-switching expected to rise," ANZ Senior Economist Catherine Birch said.

On a yearly basis, job advertisements accelerated 31.5 percent in February, following a 27.3 percent growth in the previous month.

