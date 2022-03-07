World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Markets panicked further on Monday following reports that the U.S. was contemplating a ban on Russian oil supplies. Asian stocks finished with deep losses. DAX, FTSE-100, CAC-40, Stoxx-50 etc. tumbled as bearish sentiment reverberated. American stock futures are deep in the red. The Dollar Index surged to a 21-month high, as the conflict in eastern Europe intensified. Bond yields surged across regions and tenors as the fuel price surge was seen furthering the Fed's resolve to combat inflation, by hiking interest rates. Crude prices soared as a potential ban on Russian supplies and the delay in supply of Iranian crude sent prices to levels last seen in 2008. Gold surged to a 19-month high after breaching the psychological $2000 level. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,095.40, down 1.55%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,259.70, down 1.60%

Germany's DAX at 12,595.21, down 3.81%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,859.00, down 1.83%

France's CAC 40 at 5,850.72, down 3.48%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,446.15, down 3.09%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 25,221.41, down 2.94%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7038.60, down 1.02%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,372.86, down 2.17%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,057.63, down 3.87%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0809, down 1.07%

GBPUSD at 1.3142 down 0.62%

USDJPY at 115.11, up 0.29%

AUDUSD at 0.7395, up 0.34%

USDCAD at 1.2737, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 99.33, up 0.69%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.743%, up 1.20%

Germany at -0.0710%, up 29.70%

France at 0.435%, up 4.57%

U.K. at 1.2550%, up 3.72%

Japan at 0.144%, up 2.86%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $123.30, up 6.59%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $126.02, up 6.70%

Gold Futures (April) at $2,005.20, up 1.96%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,249.47, down 0.23%

Ethereum at $2,534.54, down 2.46%

BNB at $375.61, up 0.22%

XRP at $0.7433, up 1.37%

Terra at $80.77, down 1.81%

