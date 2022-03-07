Denmark Industrial Production At Record High

Denmark's industrial production rose to a record high in January after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.1 percent fall in December. In November, output rose 2.8 percent.

Production of wood and paper industry, printing works grew 13.1 percent monthly in January and those of metal industry gained 9.2 percent. Production of machinery industry rose 8.7 percent.

The industrial turnover rose 3.9 percent month-on-month in January.

For the three months ended in January, the industrial production rose 2.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.