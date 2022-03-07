Chris Janson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album 'All In'

Country singer Chris Janson has revealed the details of his upcoming fourth studio album, All In, which is set to drop on April 29 via Warner Music Nashville.

The 16-track project features collaborations with Eric Church and Travis Tritt and includeds previously-released tunes "Cold Beer Truth," "Bye Mom" and the title track, "All In."

Janson co-wrote all but one of the tracks on this project, collaborating with Ashley Gorley, David Lee Murphy, Rhett Akins, Casey Beathard and more.

"The title All In epitomizes this album," Janson said of the project.

"There are all kind of songs on this project, but they all flow together because they are genuine to me. I went all in on every part of the process, from writing to singing to playing to producing. I feel like it's my best, most true-to-myself album to date."

"I hope the fans enjoy listening to this album as much as I did creating it," he added. "I love all 16 tracks, and I'm especially honored to have collaborated with my friends Eric Church and Travis Tritt!"

All In Tracklist:

1. "Keys to the Country"* (Chris Janson, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

2. "We Did It Anyway"* (Chris Janson, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stevens)

3. "Cold Beer Truth"** (Brad Clawson, Mitch Oglesby, Rob Pennington, Chris Janson)

4. "You, Me & the River" (feat. Eric Church) (Eric Church)

5. "Halfway to Crazy" (Chris Janson, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

6. "Bye Mom"* (Chris Janson, Brandon Kinney)

7. "Love Don't Sleep" (Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby, David Frasier, John Edwards)

8. "The Reel Bass Pro" (Chris Janson, Mitch Ogelsby, Shane Profitt)

9. "Too Far Gone" (Chris Janson, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)

10. "Flag on the Wall" (Chris Janson, Eric Church)

11. "All In"* (Chris Janson, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

12. "Here and Gone" (Chris Janson, Casey Beathard)

13. "Things You Can't Live Without" (feat. Travis Tritt) (Chris Janson, David Lee Murphy, Deric Ruttan, Chris Stevens)

14. "Small Town Big Time" (Chris Janson, Jimmy Yeary, Tim Nichols)

15. "You Never Did" (Chris Janson)

16. "My American World" (Chris Janson, Kelly Roland, Shane Profitt)

