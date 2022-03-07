Canadian Market Moderately Higher At Noon As Energy, Materials Shares Rally

The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory around noon on Monday thanks to strong buying in energy and materials shares following a surge in commodity prices.

Industrials, utilities and consumer staples shares are among the other prominent gainers in the market. Consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks are weak.

The Canadian market has gained in strength even as the mood across global is quite bearish due to rising concerns about inflation after crude oil prices rose to their highest level since 2008 amid fears of a likely ban on Russian oil in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,575.14, pared some gains subsequently and is up 94.30 points or 0.44% at 21,496.73 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 3.25%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), up nearly 12%, has moved higher on strong results. Vermilion said its net earnings increased to $345 million in Q4 2021, compared to a net loss of $147 million in the prior quarter. The improvement in net earnings was primarily due to higher FFO and lower unrealized hedging losses which is accounted for on a mark-to-market basis, the company said.

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) is rising about 9% and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is climbing up 6.5%. Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

The Capped Materials Index is up nearly 2.5%. Nutrien (NTR.TO) is up nearly 6.5% and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) is gaining 5.4%. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), First Majestic Silver (FR.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) are moving up 3 to 4.8%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), gaining between 2.5 to 5.2%, are the major gainers in the industrials section.

Boralex (BLX.TO), up 5%, is the top gainer in the Utilities index. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), AltaGas (ALA.TO) and Innergex Renewables (INE.TO) are gaining 4.2%, 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Consumer staples stocks Loblaw (L.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) are up 1.3 to 2.6%.

Healthcare stock Bausch Health Technologies (BHC.TO) is down nearly 4%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down by about 1.9% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is down 1.1%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is down more than 12%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are down 3 to 6%.

