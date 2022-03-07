South Korea Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling almost 100 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,650-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further consolidation thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing crude oi prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 62.12 points or 2.29 percent to finish at 2,651.31 after trading between 2,644.10 and 2,680.17. Volume was 557 million shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 755 decliners and 141 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 2.62 percent, while KB Financial plunged 4.35 percent, Hana Financial stumbled 3.10 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 1.96 percent, LG Electronics weakened 2.43 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 4.02 percent, Naver surrendered 3.31 percent, LG Chem tanked 3.93 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 4.70 percent, S-Oil surged 4.35 percent, SK Innovation lost 3.07 percent, POSCO sank 2.06 percent, KEPCO slumped 2.71 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 2.61 percent, Kia Motors shed 2.74 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed, ending near their worst levels of the day.

The Dow plummeted 797.42 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 32,817.38, while the NASDAQ plunged 482.48 points or 3.62 percent to close at 12,830.96 and the S&P 500 dropped 127.78 points or 2.95 percent to end at 4,201.09.

Concerns about the impact of the recent surge in oil prices contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street as crude for April delivery surged on Monday, lifted by concerns over global oil supplies amid talks the U.S. and its Western allies are likely to impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.72 or 3.2 percent at $119.40 a barrel.

Higher crude oil prices are already impacting prices at the pump as the national average for a gallon of gas has reached a 14-year high of $4.065. The increase in gas prices is likely to weigh on consumers, who are already grappling with higher prices due to elevated inflation.

This all comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates by at least a quarter point at its monetary policy meeting next week.

