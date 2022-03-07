Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,870-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further consolidation thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing crude oi prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, foods and cement companies were mitigated by a strong showing from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 59.26 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 6,869.07 after trading between 6,843.81 and 6,917.93.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia declined 1.69 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 0.95 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 2.22 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 2.53 percent, Bank Mandiri retreated 1.31 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 3.21 percent, Indosat tanked 3.24 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 4.91 percent, Indofood Suskes plummeted 5.76 percent, United Tractors climbed 1.02 percent, Astra International accelerated 3.11 percent, Energi Mega Persada jumped 1.81 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations strengthened 1.61 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 2.18 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 15.10 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 12.96 percent, Timah spiked 6.55 percent, Bumi Resources rallied 3.45 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed, ending near their worst levels of the day.

The Dow plummeted 797.42 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 32,817.38, while the NASDAQ plunged 482.48 points or 3.62 percent to close at 12,830.96 and the S&P 500 dropped 127.78 points or 2.95 percent to end at 4,201.09.

Concerns about the impact of the recent surge in oil prices contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street as crude for April delivery surged on Monday, lifted by concerns over global oil supplies amid talks the U.S. and its Western allies are likely to impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.72 or 3.2 percent at $119.40 a barrel.

Higher crude oil prices are already impacting prices at the pump as the national average for a gallon of gas has reached a 14-year high of $4.065. The increase in gas prices is likely to weigh on consumers, who are already grappling with higher prices due to elevated inflation.

This all comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates by at least a quarter point at its monetary policy meeting next week.

