Japan Has Y1,188.7 Billion Current Account Shortfall In January

Japan posted a current account deficit of 1,188.7 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 880.2 billion yen following the 370.8 billion yen deficit in December.

Imports were up 39.9 percent on year at 8,166.3 billion yen, while exports climbed an annual 15.2 percent to 6,562.0 billion yen for a trade deficit of 1,604.3 billion yen.

The capital account posted a deficit of 9.3 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 1,239.0 billion yen.

Economic News

