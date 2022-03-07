Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 0.4% On Year In February

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 580.048 billion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in January (originally 0.6 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 0.3 percent on year to 503.822 billion yen, down from 0.5 percent in the previous month. Lending from trusts gained 0.5 percent on year to 76.225 billion yen, easing from 0.6 percent a month earlier.

Lending from foreign banks jumped 3.2 percent on year to 3.373 billion yen after sinking 2.5 percent in January.

