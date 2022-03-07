More Pain Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slumping more than 750 points or 5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,180-point plateau and it's looking at continued consolidation again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further consolidation thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing crude oi prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday with losses in all sectors, especially the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 557.83 points or 3.15 percent to finish at 17,178.69 after trading between 17,135.68 and 17,581.57.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 2.94 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.92 percent, CTBC Financial plummeted 4.02 percent, Fubon Financial tanked 3.63 percent, First Financial dropped 1.92 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.68 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 3.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 3.37 percent, Hon Hai Precision declined 2.38 percent, Largan Precision surrendered 2.22 percent, Catcher Technology stumbled 3.06 percent, MediaTek plunged 5.17 percent, Delta Electronics slumped 2.95 percent, Formosa Plastic weakened 1.85 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was down 2.54 percent, Asia Cement sank 1.09 percent and Taiwan Cement sank 1.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed, ending near their worst levels of the day.

The Dow plummeted 797.42 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 32,817.38, while the NASDAQ plunged 482.48 points or 3.62 percent to close at 12,830.96 and the S&P 500 dropped 127.78 points or 2.95 percent to end at 4,201.09.

Concerns about the impact of the recent surge in oil prices contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street as crude for April delivery surged on Monday, lifted by concerns over global oil supplies amid talks the U.S. and its Western allies are likely to impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.72 or 3.2 percent at $119.40 a barrel.

Higher crude oil prices are already impacting prices at the pump as the national average for a gallon of gas has reached a 14-year high of $4.065. The increase in gas prices is likely to weigh on consumers, who are already grappling with higher prices due to elevated inflation.

This all comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates by at least a quarter point at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release February figures for trade and inflation later today. In January, imports were up 24.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 16.7 percent for a trade surplus of $4.9 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.42 percent on month and 2.84 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 10.83 percent.

