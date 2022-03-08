Australia NAB Business Conditions, Confidence Improve In February

Australia conditions and sentiment improved in February as the Omicron virus wave eased and the late 2021 momentum was regained, survey results from NAB showed on Tuesday.

After a fall in January, the business conditions index rose 7 points to +9 in February.

The rebound came on the back of a strong rise in the employment index, reflecting fewer -related employment disruptions and strong labor demand - as well as improvements in trading and profitability.



"After Omicron caused significant disruption to businesses in January, the latest survey results show things were getting back on track," said NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster.

"That said, the survey for the month was largely completed before the invasion of Ukraine, so we will have to wait to see how big the impact of the conflict will be on confidence," said Oster.

The business confidence rose 8 points to +13 in February, building on a strong rise in January after a sharp fall in December. Confidence rose across all industries and most states.

