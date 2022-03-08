Germany Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In January

Germany industrial production growth accelerated unexpectedly in January, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

Industrial output advanced 2.7 percent month-on-month, faster than the revised 1.1 percent increase seen in December. Production was forecast to climb at a slower pace of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 1.8 percent, in contrast to the 2.7 percent decline posted in the previous month.

Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic in Germany, production was 3.0 percent lower in January.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up by 1.3 percent on month in January.

Within industry, the production of consumer goods gained 4.0 percent and capital goods by 1.2 percent. The production of intermediate goods climbed 0.3 percent.

Economic News

