Japan Leading Index Falls In January

Japan's leading index declined, as expected, in January, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 103.7 in January from 104.7 in December.

This was in line with economists' expectation. A lower reading was last seen in November.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, decreased to 94.3 in January from 94.8 in the previous month.

The lagging index fell to 93.1 in January from 94.7 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.