Japan Eco Watchers Current Situation Index Falls, Outlook Rises

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese declined in February, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, decreased sharply to 37.7 in February from 56.4 in January. In December, the reading was 57.5.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 44.4 in February from 42.5 in the previous month. In December, the reading was 50.3.

