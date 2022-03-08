Finland Trade Deficit Widens In January

Finland's trade deficit widened in January, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 935 million in January from EUR 345 million in the same month last year.

In December, the trade deficit was EUR 170 million.

Exports rose 29.3 percent year-on-year in January and imports grew 39.5 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 32.8 percent in January and imports from those countries rose 33.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 24.7 percent and imports from those countries rose 47.9 percent.

