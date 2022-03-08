World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Markets remained volatile but firm amidst the east European crisis which showed no signs of abatement. Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are trading mixed. American stock futures have re-entered green zone. The Dollar Index eased slightly from the 21-month high. Bond yields surged across regions and tenors as the fuel price surge was seen furthering the Fed's resolve to fight inflation with interest rate hikes. Crude prices remained elevated, but below Monday's high of $139 per barrel, as markets weighed in the likely consequences, if Russia's oil or energy exports were to be halted. Gold surged further amidst the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) suspending accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners. Cryptocurrencies rallied.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,861.40, up 0.13%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,211.90, up 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 12,887.50, up 0.41%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,937.50, down 0.32%

France's CAC 40 at 6,043.55, up 1.02%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,532.15, up 0.57%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 24,790.95, down 1.71%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,980.30, down 0.83%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,293.53, down 2.35%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,765.87, down 1.39%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0873, up 0.19%

GBPUSD at 1.3121 up 0.15%

USDJPY at 115.61, up 0.28%

AUDUSD at 0.7291, down 0.34%

USDCAD at 1.2835, up 0.13%

Dollar Index at 99.19, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.830%, up 4.64%

Germany at 0.0605%, up 705%

France at 0.509%, up 6.49%

U.K. at 1.3645%, up 4.48%

Japan at 0.155%, up 0.97%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $122.53, up 2.62%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $126.59, up 2.74%

Gold Futures (April) at $2,010.00, up 0.71%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,819.79, up 1.71%

Ethereum at $2,573.82, up 1.71%

BNB at $385.57, up 2.68%

XRP at $0.7277, down 1.72%

Terra at $81.45, up 1.01%

