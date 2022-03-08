logo
Breaking News
  

World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
stock march08 lt

Here is a snapshot of the global markets across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Markets remained volatile but firm amidst the east European crisis which showed no signs of abatement. Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are trading mixed. American stock futures have re-entered green zone. The Dollar Index eased slightly from the 21-month high. Bond yields surged across regions and tenors as the fuel price surge was seen furthering the Fed's resolve to fight inflation with interest rate hikes. Crude prices remained elevated, but below Monday's high of $139 per barrel, as markets weighed in the likely consequences, if Russia's oil or energy exports were to be halted. Gold surged further amidst the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) suspending accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners. Cryptocurrencies rallied.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,861.40, up 0.13%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,211.90, up 0.26%
Germany's DAX at 12,887.50, up 0.41%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,937.50, down 0.32%
France's CAC 40 at 6,043.55, up 1.02%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,532.15, up 0.57%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 24,790.95, down 1.71%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,980.30, down 0.83%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,293.53, down 2.35%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,765.87, down 1.39%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0873, up 0.19%
GBPUSD at 1.3121 up 0.15%
USDJPY at 115.61, up 0.28%
AUDUSD at 0.7291, down 0.34%
USDCAD at 1.2835, up 0.13%
Dollar Index at 99.19, down 0.10%


Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.830%, up 4.64%
Germany at 0.0605%, up 705%
France at 0.509%, up 6.49%
U.K. at 1.3645%, up 4.48%
Japan at 0.155%, up 0.97%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $122.53, up 2.62%
Brent Oil Futures (May) at $126.59, up 2.74%
Gold Futures (April) at $2,010.00, up 0.71%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,819.79, up 1.71%
Ethereum at $2,573.82, up 1.71%
BNB at $385.57, up 2.68%
XRP at $0.7277, down 1.72%
Terra at $81.45, up 1.01%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
United Airlines Raising Funds Towards Ukraine Relief
United Airlines has launched Ukraine Relief Effort, a fundraising campaign to support flying workers and supplies to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. United also has paused Russian airspace transit, and suspended interline agreements with Russian carriers. In addition, credit card payments from Russia will no longer be accepted on the United app or united.com until further notice.
Fresenius Kabi Recalls Sodium Acetate Injection
Fresenius Kabi USA is recalling seven lots of Sodium Acetate Injection, USP to the user level due to the presence of particulate matter, the US. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves Sodium Acetate Injection, USP 400 mEq/100 mL (4 mEq/mL), 100 mL fill in a 100 mL vial.
Sprouts Farmers Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries Recalled
Torn & Glasser is recalling 231 cases of Sprouts Farmer Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries citing undeclared almond allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. According to the agency, the recalled Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries may also contain Dark Chocolate Almonds which are Tree Nuts (Almond) allergen.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap