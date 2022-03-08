Lithuania Inflation Surges In February

Lithuania's consumer price inflation surged in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 12.4 percent increase in January. Annual inflation has accelerated steadily since July last year, when it was 4.7 percent.

Price for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 37.8 percent yearly in February and transport costs rose 16.9 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house grew 11.3 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services surged 11.2 percent.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and recreation and culture gained by 11.1 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.8 percent in February, following a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.

