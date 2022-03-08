Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking rising commodity prices and a rebound by European stocks.

Crude oil prices have risen sharply on reports that the U.S. would ban Russian oil imports.

With no progress in Russia-Ukraine talks so far, the mood is likely to remain extremely cautious in the market.

Ivanhoe Mines Limited (IVN.TO) reported a profit of $45.83 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared with a loss of $54.63 million in the year-ago period.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) reported adjusted net income of $70.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up 52% from $51.3 million a year ago.

On the economic front, data on Canada's trade balance for the month of January 2021 is due at 8:30 AM ET. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$ 0.14 billion in December of 2021, the first trade gap since May, from a downwardly revised surplus of C$ 2.47 billion in November.

Exports from Canada fell by 0.9% over the prior month to C$ 57.6 billion in December of 2021 after hitting a downwardly revised record high of C$ 58.1 billion in November. Imports to Canada rose by 3.7% over a month to a fresh record high of C$ 57.7 billion in December of 2021, the third straight month of increases.

The Canadian market pared early gains and ended on a weak note on Monday as worries about Russian-Ukraine war and fears about inflation weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to lighten commitments.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,575.14 earlier in the session, ended with a loss of 98.03 points or 0.46% at 21,304.40.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday amid worries about inflation and a mounting risk of a global economic slowdown - often called stagflation.

European stocks are up in positive territory in somewhat volatile trade, with bond yields turning positive and the euro moving up on reports the European Union is mulling a joint-bond sale to fund energy and defense spending.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.10 or 3.4% at $123.50 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $20.90 or 1.05% at $2,016.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.715 or 2.7% at $26.435 an ounce.

