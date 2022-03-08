Cryptos Drop As Stocks, Gold, And Oil Gain

Cryptocurrencies edged down early on Tuesday, extending losses from several sessions of rude declines amidst mayhem in the world . Crypto market capitalization stood at $1.74 trillion.

Asian stocks retreated while European counterparts treaded into green zone. American stock futures gauges also point to positive opening.

Dollar Index ranged between 98.88 and 99.32 versus the peak of 99.42 on Monday. Bond yields too hardened across regions.

Gold surged to $2027.80 and is currently at $2023. Brent crude oil ranged between $121.42 and $130.31.

Bitcoin dominates 42.5 percent of the crypto market whereas 17.8 percent is held by Ethereum. Residual altcoins command 39.7 percent of the market.

Stablecoins command 10.58 percent of the market versus 10.70 percent early on Monday. 75 stablecoins ranked by coinmarketcap.com together command a market capitalization of $183.6 billion, an uptick of 0.17 percent over the previous day. Tether (USDT) with a market cap of $80 billion, USD Coin (USDC) with a market cap of $53 billion and Binance USD (BUSD) with a market cap of $18 billion are the top ranking stablecoins.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,898.45, shedding around 0.5 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC has also lost 13 percent on a weekly basis.

In the comparative ranking of global currencies (fiat and digital) based on market capitalization, published by coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has advanced one notch to rank 14, from rank 15 a day ago, as it surged past the Thai Baht, pushing it to the 15th position.

Ethereum too has shed 1.12 percent and is trading near the $2584 level. ETH has lost 14 percent in the past week.

Smart Contracts Market capitalization dropped 0.55 percent to $464 billion as top ranked Ethereum recorded lackluster performance. BNB's overnight rally of close to half a percent has been eclipsed by the 4.32 percent decline in Cardano (ADA), the 5.17 percent decline in Avalanche (AVAX), and the 3.20 percent drop in Algorand (ALGO).

DeFi space too recorded a 1.39 percent drop amidst a 3.21 percent drop in top ranked Terra (LUNA) and a 5.17 percent loss in Avalanche (AVAX).

Overnight rallies in Centralized Exchange tokens like BNB (0.47%), FTX Token (0.68%) and UNUS SED LEO (4.28%) helped overcome the effect of declines in Cronos (2.04%), KuCoin Token (1.33%) and Huobi Token (1.27%).

Web 3 Category market cap dropped to $47 billion amidst declines in Polkadot (0.82%), Chainlink (1.49%), Filecoin (2.19%) and gains in Theta Network (3.56%) and Helium (2.03%).

The NFT & collectibles category market capitalization dropped to $35 billion amidst a more than 2 percent drop in Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Metaverse category market capitalization fell to $23 billion as the overnight decline in MANA and SAND was not fully offset by the 3.54 percent jump in Theta Network (THETA).

Crypto markets are in the meanwhile eagerly awaiting an executive order from the While House for a broad review of the cryptocurrency industry and markets. Federal agencies are expected to be tasked with a study on the creation of U.S. digital currency as well as to examine the risks of digital assets. The order is seen as a significant step in properly regulating the cryptocurrency market and could be decisive in the crypto markets journey ahead.

