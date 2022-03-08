Canadian Market Up Marginally; Energy, Materials Shares Move Up

The Canadian market is up marginally in late morning trade on Tuesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance, reacting to the trend in the commodities market and continuing to follow the updates on the geopolitical front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 17.35 points or 0.08% at 21,321.75. The index touched a low of 21,263.49 and a high of 21,407.85.

Energy stocks are up sharply after crude oil prices soared to fresh 14-year highs on news that the U.S. could announce a ban on Russian oil imports as early as today.

The European Union has also revealed plans to reduce its dependence on Russia, with the bloc's executive arm the European Commission pledging to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of this year.

Materials shares are moving higher, tracking firm bullion prices.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.6%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) both are gaining more than 8.5%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is rising 7% and Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO) is gaining 5.5%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 2.5 to 4%.

The Capped Materials Index is climbing 2.6%. Intertape Polymer is soaring 77% after Clearlake Capital Group LP signed a deal to buy the company in a deal valued at US$2.6 billion, including debt.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is rising nearly 11%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are gaining 5 to 9%.

Ivanhoe Mines Limited (IVN.TO) reported a profit of $45.83 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared with a loss of $54.63 million in the year-ago period. The stock is up 2.5%.

In the healthcare section, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are up 5.2%, 2.9% and 3%, respectively. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are also up sharply.

Among the major losers, Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) is down more than 14%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) is down 7.2% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is drifting down 5.8%.

West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$ 2.62 billion in January of 2022, compared with a downwardly revised deficit of C$ 1.58 billion in December and beating market estimates of a C$ 1.6 billion surplus. It was the widest trade surplus since September of 2008.

Exports from Canada edged down 0.2% over a month to C$ 56.6 billion in January of 2022, while imports to Canada fell by 7.4% over a month to of C$ 54 billion in January of 2022, falling the most since October last year, the data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com