New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Jump 12% In Q4

The total value of manufacturing sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 12 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - coming in at NZ$33.210 billion.

On a yearly basis, manufacturing sales jumped 16 percent.

The volume of total manufacturing sales rose 8.2 percent, following a 6.6 percent fall in the September 2021 quarter.

When adjusted for seasonal effects, 11 of the 13 manufacturing industries had higher volumes of sales in the December 2021 quarter than in the September 2021 quarter. The largest industry movements were: metal products - up 30 percent; transport equipment, machinery, and equipment - up 14 percent; and petroleum and coal products - up 17 percent.

Eleven of the 13 manufacturing industries had higher sales values in the December 2021 quarter than in the September 2021 quarter.

