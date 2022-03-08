Oversold Hang Seng Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,700 points or 7.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 20,765-point plateau and it's looking at another rough opening on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests volatility amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, oil companies and stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 291.76 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 20,765.87 after trading between 20,638.95 and 21,303.52.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies eased 0.21 percent, while AIA Group stumbled 2.73 percent, Alibaba Group advanced 0.94 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 6.68 percent, ANTA Sports declined 3.86 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 2.56 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 3.42 percent, China Resources Land weakened 2.38 percent, CITIC skidded 3.04 percent, CNOOC surrendered 4.50 percent, Country Garden plummeted 8.84 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 3.92 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.25 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 1.56 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.22 percent, Li Ning tumbled 5.24 percent, Longfor slid 0.25 percent, Meituan lost 0.48 percent, New World Development fell 0.33 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 2.24 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 5.41 percent and WuXi Biologics shed 0.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally ending with modest losses.

The Dow dropped 184.74 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 32,632.64, while the NASDAQ lost 35.41 points or 0.28 percent to close at 12,795.55 and the S&P 500 shed 30.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,170.70.

The volatility on Wall Street came as crude oil prices continued to skyrocket as President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid concerns about global oil supply after Biden announced a ban on import of Russian energy products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $4.30 or 3.6 percent at $123.70 a barrel.

Gas stations are raising prices along with the spike in oil futures, as AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high of $4.173. The national average gas price is up by nearly $0.11 a gallon from just yesterday and up more than $0.55 a gallon from a week ago.

The higher gas prices are likely to weigh on consumer spending in other areas, potentially leading to an economic slowdown even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

