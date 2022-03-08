Japan GDP Surprises To The Downside

Japan's gross domestic product expanded an annualized 4.6 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - well shy of forecasts for a gain of 5.6 percent following the downwardly revised 2.8 percent contraction in the previous three months (originally -2.7 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was up just 1.1 percent - again missing expectations for 1.4 percent after shrinking 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure added 0.3 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for 0.7 percent after contracting 2.4 percent in Q3.

External demand rose 0.2 percent on quarter, matching forecasts and up from 0.1 percent in the third quarter.

Economic News

