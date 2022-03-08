Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 110 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,815-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests volatility amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 54.88 points or 0.80 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,814.18 after peaking at 6,929.86.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia surrendered 1.72 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.44 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.62 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.99 percent, Indosat tumbled 2.87 percent, Indocement declined 1.96 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.19 percent, Indofood Suskes spiked 3.49 percent, United Tractors plunged 6.03 percent, Astra International skyrocketed 7.76 percent, Energi Mega Persada stumbled 6.51 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations cratered 6.35 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 5.67 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.71 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 4.92 percent, Timah slumped 5.31 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.67 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally ending with modest losses.

The Dow dropped 184.74 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 32,632.64, while the NASDAQ lost 35.41 points or 0.28 percent to close at 12,795.55 and the S&P 500 shed 30.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,170.70.

The volatility on Wall Street came as crude oil prices continued to skyrocket as President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid concerns about global oil supply after Biden announced a ban on import of Russian energy products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $4.30 or 3.6 percent at $123.70 a barrel.

Gas stations are raising prices along with the spike in oil futures, as AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high of $4.173. The national average gas price is up by nearly $0.11 a gallon from just yesterday and up more than $0.55 a gallon from a week ago.

The higher gas prices are likely to weigh on consumer spending in other areas, potentially leading to an economic slowdown even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see February results for its consumer confidence index later today; in January, the index score was 119.6.

