China Inflation Climbs 0.9% On Year In February

Overall consumer prices in China were up 0.9 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the January reading.

On a monthly basis, inflation jumped 0.6 percent - topping forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent and up from 0.4 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices advanced 8.8 percent on year in February, exceeding expectations for 8.7 percent and down from 9.1 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.