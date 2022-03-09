Malaysia Jobless Rate Steady At 4.2%

Malaysia's unemployment rate remained stable in January, while the number of those without jobs decreased, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 680,400 in January from 687,600 in the previous month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to those between 15-24 age, eased by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in January.

The number of youth unemployed decreased by 3,300 persons to 364,500.

The number of employed grew a modest 0.2 percent monthly to a record 15.69 million in January.

The labor force participation rate rose to 69.1 percent in December from 69.0 percent in the prior month.

