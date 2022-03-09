Philippines Manufacturing Output Growth Remains Strong In January

The Philippines' manufacturing production continued to growth at a strong, albeit slower than the previous month, pace in January, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday.

The production index value for manufacturing increased 21.3 percent yearly in January, after a revised 22.1 percent growth in December.

Manufacture of tobacco was the leading contributor among industry divisions, up 88.1 percent yearly in January, while manufacture of wearing apparels decreased the most, down 22.4 percent.

The production index volume rose 16.5 percent annually in January after a 21.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

The manufacturing turnover value annual growth slowed to 14.2 percent from 21.5 percent. The volume growth eased sharply to 9.8 percent from 20.8 percent.

The average capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector rose to 67.9 percent from 67.4 percent in the previous month.

Data also showed that the producer prices increased sharply to 4.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.6 percent rise in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.