Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Accelerates For Second Month

Lithuania's producer price inflation accelerated for a second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 18.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 17.7 percent rise in January. In December, inflation had eased to 16.3 percent.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices gained 14.7 percent annually in February, following a 15.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 32.0 percent annually in February. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 8.0 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in February, after a 2.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Economic News

