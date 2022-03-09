Czech Trade Surplus Declines In January

The Czech Republic's trade surplus decreased in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus decreased to CZK 6.159 billion in January from CZK 24.796 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a deficit of CZK 7.800 billion.

In December, the trade balance showed a deficit of CZK 15.118 billion.

The visible trade balance was negatively affected mainly by an annual increase in the trade deficit in 'crude petroleum and natural gas', due to the impact of rising prices in world , the agency said.

Exports grew 12.9 percent annually in July and imports gained 20.9 percent.

The trade surplus with EU Member States improved by CZK 4.7 billion from a year ago. The Czech crown strengthened against the euro on average by 6.8 percent annually in January. The trade deficit with non-EU countries increased by CZK 23.0 billion.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 3.2 percent in January, while imports gained 4.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.