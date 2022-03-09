Austria Trade Deficit Widens In December

Austria's trade deficit widened in December as imports grew faster than exports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.661 billion in December from EUR 810 million in November.

Exports grew 20.3 percent yearly in December, following a 19.5 percent increase in November.

Imports increased 32.6 percent annually in December, following a 24.8 percent gain in the previous month.

On a working day adjusted basis, exports and imports rose 16.2 percent and 30.8 percent, respectively.

In 2021, the trade deficit widened to EUR 12.500 billion from EUR 1.854 billion in the previous year. Exports and imports increased 16.1 percent and 23.2 percent, respectively.

