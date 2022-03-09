Florida Recommends Healthy Children Need Not Take Covid Vaccine

The Florida authorities have recommended against healthy children in the 5-17 age group receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Based on currently available data, healthy children aged 5 to 17 may not benefit from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine," the Florida Department of Health said in new guidance released on Tuesday.

"The Department recommends that children with underlying conditions are the best candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine," it added.

"Parents are encouraged to discuss the risks and benefits with their children's health care practitioner when evaluating whether their child should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for children with underlying health conditions or comorbidities," the guidance says.

The Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics cast doubts over the state's guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their children against Covid-19.

"The Surgeon General's comments today misrepresent the benefits of the vaccine, which has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and long-term symptoms from COVID-19 in children and adolescents, including those who are otherwise healthy," Dr. Lisa Gwynn, chapter president, said in a statement.

Several states have increasingly relaxed Covid-19 safety measures as positive cases and hospitalizations continue to plummet from peaks of the Omicron and winter-driven surge.

29805 new COVID cases were reported in the the United States on Tuesday, which marks one of the lowest daily toll recorded in rcent months.

It takes the national total to 79,369,296, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

1532 people died of the disease on the same day, taking the total number of Covid casualties to 961,934.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 4,919 - while most casualties - 329 - were reported in Missouri.

Positive cases dwindled by 51 percent within a couple of weeks.

55,215,670 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

36,253 people are currently hospitalized due to coronaviirus infection.

Hospital admissions reduced by 42 percent within a fortnight.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight.

I.C.U. admissions dropped to 6,782.

As per the latest data published by CDC, 216,273,632 Americans, or 65.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.

44.1 percent of the eligible population, or more than 95 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News