TSX Ends On Strong Note

The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday as stocks from , consumer, healthcare and financials sectors rallied sharply on sustained buying.

Shares from industrials and real estate sectors too posted impressive gains. Energy stocks tumbled as crude oil futures plunged almost 12%. Materials shares recovered after a sharp setback.

The mood in the market was quite positive after European stocks rose sharply on bargain hunting and amid slightly easing worries about inflation following a drop in commodity prices.

Despite lingering worries about Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments that he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor, contributed a bit to the rally in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged to 21,543.95 a little past noon, dropped below 21,400 mark subsequently but recovered to finally settle with a loss of 261.20 points or 1.23% at 21,493.23.

The Information Technology Capped Index surged up 6.22%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) climbed 13.8%, 13.6% and 10.5%, respectively. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) gained 6 to 8%.

The Healthcare Capped Index climbed 3.5%. Well Health Technology (WELL.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) both ended nearly 6% up. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) moved up 3.5 to 4.7%.

The Financials Index gained 2.11%. Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) gained nearly 4% and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A.TO) moved up 3.25%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 1.8 to 3%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index surged up 3.51%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), up 8.1%, was the top gainer in the section. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

The Consumer Staples Capped Index gained 2.23%. Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) soared 9.5%, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) surged up 5.1%, Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO) advanced 4.5% and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) climbed 3.1%.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) declined 8.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) ended lower by 3 to 5%.

