Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release January figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Household spending is expected to fall 3.0 percent on month but rise 3.6 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and losing 0.2 percent on year in December.

Japan also will see Q1 results for the BSI large manufacturing index; in the previous three months, manufacturing was up 7.9 percent on quarter.

South Korea will provide January numbers for current account; in December, the current account surplus was $6.06 billion.

The Philippines will see January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were up 38.3 percent on year and exports rose 7.1 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.213 billion.

Economic News

