Australia Building Permits Plummet 27.9% In January

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 27.9 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 12,916.

That follows the 8.2 percent increase in December.

Permits for private sector houses were down 17.5 percent on month to 8,712, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses plummeted 43.6 percent to 4,007.

On a yearly basis, permits for private sector houses fell 29.0 percent, permits for buildings excluding houses fell 8.5 percent and total permits sank 24.1 percent.

