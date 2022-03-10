Lithuania Trade Deficit Narrows In January

Lithuania's merchandise trade deficit narrowed in January after widening in the previous month as imports declined faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Thursday.

The trade deficit shrunk to EUR 301.6 million from EUR 409.4 million in December. In the same month last year, there was a surplus of EUR 62.2 million.

Exports decreased 6.8 percent month-on-month, led by a fall in shipments of machinery, fertilizers, medical and veterinary equipment.

Imports fell 8.9 percent monthly in January, driven by a slump in arrivals of machinery, automobiles and electricity.

On a year-on-year basis, exports grew 36.5 percent and imports jumped 53.9 percent in January.

Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Poland were the main destinations for Lithuania's exports in January. Most of the country's imports also came from these four countries, led by Russia.

The largest exports of goods of Lithuanian origin went to Germany, the United States, Poland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

