Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Slows In February

Indonesia's retail sales rose at a softer pace in February led by weaker sales of spare parts and accessories, and food, beverages and tobacco, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The retail sales index increased 14.5 percent yearly in February, after a 15.2 percent rise in January. In December, sales grew 13.8 percent.

Retail sales grew for a fifth straight month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 3.2 percent in February, following a 3.1 percent drop in the previous month. Sales fell for the second straight month.

The monthly sales deteriorated as broad declines were seen in sales of cultural and recreational goods, spare parts and accessories, automotive fuels in the backdrop of lower public demand, limited supply and inclement weather conditions.

In terms of price, retailers expect inflationary pressures to build-up in April before dissipating in July.

