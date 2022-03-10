Dutch Inflation Slows For First Time In 7 Months

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation slowed for the first time in seven months in February, mainly due to smaller rise in energy prices.



The consumer price index rose 6.2 percent year-on-year following a 6.4 percent increase in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

Inflation slowed for the first time since July.



Prices in the utilities group rose 3.01 percent annually after a 3.36 percent increase in the previous month.



The price development of mobile phones also had a depressing effect on inflation, the CBS said.



Meanwhile, food inflation climbed to 4.9 percent from 4.3 percent. Furniture prices also had an upward effect on inflation.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 7.3 percent annually in February after a 7.6 percent increase in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.