South Africa Current Account Surplus Declines In Q4

South Africa's current account surplus declined in the fourth quarter, data published by the South African Reserve Bank showed on Thursday.

The surplus on current account narrowed to ZAR 120 billion in the fourth quarter from ZAR 216 billion in the third quarter.



As a ratio of gross domestic product, the current account surplus narrowed to 1.9 percent from 3.5 percent a quarter ago.

The trade surplus narrowed to ZAR 324 billion in the fourth quarter from ZAR 439 billion in the third quarter as the value of merchandise imports increased substantially.

At the same time, the shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account decreased to ZAR 204 billion from ZAR 222 billion a quarter ago.

Data showed that terms of trade, including gold deteriorated further in the fourth quarter as the rand price of exports of goods and services declined while that of imports increased.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

