Finland Industrial Production Drops In January

Finland's industrial production dropped for the first time in seven months in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Industrial production declined 3.2 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 3.3 percent increase in December.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.9 percent monthly in January and production of mining and quarrying fell 7.5 percent.

Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased 13.7 percent and those of forest industry fell 7.6 percent.

Chemical industry output declined 3.2 percent and production in electrical and electronics fell 2.8 percent. Production of metal industry decreased 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, production of food industry increased by 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent in January, after a 12.1 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders rose 24.9 percent yearly in January, led by demand for metals, following a 19.2 percent growth in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.