Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Canadian shares are likely to open lower Thursday morning, tracking a sell-off in European amid worries about the economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Firm commodity prices may help limit market's downside.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey. Analysts say there is room for compromise.

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A.TO) reported third-quarter net earnings of $203.4 million ($0.77 per share) compared to $176.3 million ($0.66 per share) in the corresponding quarter last year.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) reported net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) reported net earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for 2021, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020.

The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday as stocks from , consumer, healthcare and financials sectors rallied sharply on sustained buying. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged to 21,543.95 a little past noon,ly settle with a gain of 261.20 points or 1.23% at 21,493.23.

Asian stocks ended higher on Thursday after oil prices tumbled by the most in nearly two years and Ukraine's president said one of Russia's negotiating demands could be met.

European stocks are down sharply at noon today, after having seen strong gains in the previous session on hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks.

Investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision, which could highlight the impact of the conflict on the euro zone .

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $4.50 or 4.14% at $113.20 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $23.00 or 1.15% at $2,011.20 an ounce, while silver futures are up $0.394 or 1.53% at $26.210 an ounce.

