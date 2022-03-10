ZZ Top Announce New Live Album 'Raw,' North American Tour Dates

ZZ Top have announced a North American summer tour and the release of new live album titled Raw on July 22.

Raw was recorded in connection with the band's wildly popular and critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol' Band From Texas.

Billy F. Gibbons served as producer with engineering by Jake Mann and Gary Moon; and mixing by Ryan Hewitt.

The album's 12 tracks recall the very beginning of the band's recording career and include many of their major hits.

Raw will be released July 22 by Shelter Records/BMG on 180 gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms and is dedicated "In righteous memory of Dusty Hill."

The first leg of the "RAW WHISKY TOUR," which will start on May 27 in San Diego, California, will see the band on stage in 50 cities across North America. More dates will be announced soon.

The tour's title is a combination of both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas.

Tickets are on sale for most shows beginning March 11.

Raw Track Listing:

Side 1

"Brown Sugar"

"Just Got Paid"

Heard it on the X"

"La Grange"

"Tush"

"Thunderbird"

Side 2

"I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

"Gimme All Your Lovin'"

"Blue Jean Blues"

"Certified Blues"

"Tube Snake Boogie"

Tour Dates:

May 6 - Niagara Falls, ON, CAN @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 29 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 1 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 2 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

June 5 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

June 7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 8 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

June 9 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

June 12 - Billings, MT @ MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

June 14 - Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

June 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater

June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

June 21 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

June 22 - Grand Island, NE @ Fonner Park - Heartland Events Center

June 24 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

June 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 26 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

June 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 1 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

July 2 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 5 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

July 9 - Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lion's Park

July 22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 23 - Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

Aug 27 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

