Ireland Inflation Strongest In Almost 21 Years

Ireland's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in almost 21 years in February, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.6 percent in February from 5.0 percent in January. This was the strongest since April 2001.

Among the divisions, transport prices grew the most by 15.4 percent. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels climbed 12.7 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices moved up 7.8 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent drop in January.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 5.7 percent in February from 5.0 percent in January. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in January.

