Wall Street Prepared To Open Lower Ahead Of Anticipated Energy Shocks

The talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a ceasefire. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent ban on Russia's oil by the U.S. and U.K. continue to have an impact on crude oil prices. The world might experience a short-term disruption due to the energy shock, shortage, and price hike expected in the coming weeks.

Trading on Thursday may possibly be influenced by the economic market announcements, especially, reports on consumer price inflation and weekly jobless claims.

Early signals from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading on a negative note.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 280.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 35.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 168.50 points.

The U.S. major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close on Wednesday but remained firmly positive. The Dow jumped 653.61 points or 2 percent to 33,286.25, the Nasdaq spiked 459.99 points or 3.6 percent to 13,255.55 and the S&P 500 surged 107.18 points or 2.6 percent to 4,277.88.

On the economic front, the Consumer Prices Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 218K, while it was up 215K in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 139 bcf.



30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury Department's Statement for February will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $124.0 billion, while it was up $118.7 billion in the prior month.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.904 trillion.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday. Chinese followed Wall Street higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 39.70 points, or 1.22 percent, to 3,296.09 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 262.55 points, or 1.27 percent, at 20,890.26.

Japanese shares jumped the most in 21 months. The Nikkei average soared 972.87 points, or 3.94 percent, to 25,690.40. The broader Topix index closed 4.04 percent higher at 1,830.03.

Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 77.80 points, or 1.10 percent, to 7,130.80, marking its best session since Feb. 9. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 79.10 points, or 1.08 percent, at 7,410.90.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 145.37 points or 2.28 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 394.05 points or 2.85 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 87.64 points or 1.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 41.79 points or 0.36 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 2.74 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News