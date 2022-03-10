Czech Inflation Accelerates In February

The Czech consumer price inflation surged in February, mainly driven by higher utility costs, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price inflation rose to 11.1 percent in February from 9.9 percent in January. Economists had expected a 10.3 percent rise.

Annual inflation has accelerated since last July, i.e. for 8 consecutive months and the most significant price increases were observed for items from housing, transport and food, Jiri Mrazek, director of price statistics department of CZSO, said.

Prices for clothing and footwear grew 16.7 percent yearly in February and those of housing, water, energy, fuel rose by 16.0 percent.

Transport costs increased 15.3 percent and furnishings, households equipment and maintenance rose 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in February. Economists had expected a rise of 0.6 percent.

