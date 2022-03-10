Slovenia Industrial Production Increases In January

Slovenia's industrial production increased in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The industrial production index increased 9.9 percent year-on-year in January.

Manufacturing output grew 7.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 29.4 percent. Production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 41.3 percent.

Production of intermediate goods gained 12.4 percent and those of capital goods rose 8.4 percent. Production of consumer goods grew 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.1 percent in January, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.