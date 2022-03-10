South Africa Manufacturing Output Recovers In January

South Africa's manufacturing output grew for the first time in four months in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output increased 2.9 percent annually in January, after a 0.2 percent decline in December. This was in line with economists' expectations and the first expansion since October.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rose 1.9 percent in January, after a 2.5 percent rise in December. Output was expected to gain 0.9 percent.

In three months to January, manufacturing production rose 4.0 percent, following a 2.7 percent growth in the previous three months.

The annual growth was largely driven by food and beverages, wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.