Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 'Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour' Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd plan to resume their "Big Wheels Keep on Turnin Tour," with the band announcing new dates for the trek.

The band, will kick off their 14-date tour on April 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona and conclude the trek on September 23 in Sparks, Nevada. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws and The Devon Allman Project on others.

Tickets will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 11.

Last year's "Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour" was interrupted by two separate issues involving band members. Lynyrd Skynyrd's co-founder Gary Rossington had to undergo emergency heart surgery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," the band said on Facebook at the time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd were also forced to cancel four shows last August after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for Covid-19.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' 2022 Tour Dates:

April 9 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Westworld for Arizona Bike Week

May 13 - Pomona, CA @ The LA County Fair

May 14 - Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park (with Don Felder)

June 3 - Crownsville, MD @ The Let's Go Music Festival (with the Outlaws)

June 4 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (with the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project)

June 10 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway (with the Marshall Tucker Band)

June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 1 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Don Felder and the Outlaws)

July 2 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with the Outlaws)

July 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (with the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws)

July 8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall

July 9 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater (with Don Felder and the Marshall Tucker Band)

Aug. 6 - Billings, MT @ Magic City Blues Festival

Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

