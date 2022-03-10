Euro Appreciates As ECB Announces Faster Exit From Stimulus Program

The euro spiked up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged and indicated that it would wind down the asset purchase program sooner than planned to contain inflationary pressures.

The Governing Council left the main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is at 0.25 percent. The decision was in line with expectations.

The Governing Council revised the purchase schedule for the asset purchase program for the coming months. The bank said monthly net purchases under the asset purchase program will amount to €40 billion in April, €30 billion in May and €20 billion in June.

The calibration of net purchases for the third quarter will be data-dependent and reflect its evolving assessment of the outlook.

The ECB said that it would conclude net purchases under the APP in the third quarter, if the incoming data support the expectation that the medium-term inflation outlook would not weaken even after the end of stimulus.

"Any adjustments to the key ECB interest rates will take place some time after the end of the Governing Council's net purchases under the APP and will be gradual."

The bank confirmed that the key interest rates would remain at their present levels until it sees inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and it judges that realised progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at two per cent over the medium term.

Talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey failed to strike a deal on evacuation corridors or a ceasefire.

Kuleba said that Russia indicated it would continue attacks until Ukraine meets its demands, and the least of its demands is surrender.

The currency held steady against its major counterparts in the Asian session, except the yen.

The euro added 0.4 percent to hit a 1-week high of 1.1121 against the greenback. The pair had closed Wednesday's deals at 1.1074. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.14 mark.

The euro gained 0.5 percent against the yen, approaching a 9-day high of 128.87. The pair was worth 128.26 when it ended deals on Wednesday. The euro is likely to face resistance around the 130.00 region, if it gains again.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan producer prices accelerated 9.3 percent on year in February.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 8.7 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 8.9 percent in January (originally 8.6 percent).

The euro was up by 0.5 percent against the franc, at a 9-day high of 1.0296. At Wednesday's close, the pair was valued at 1.0243. Next key resistance for the euro is likely seen around the 1.045 level.

The euro firmed to its highest level since February 10 against the pound, at 0.8436. The euro-pound pair had finished yesterday's trading session at 0.8398. The euro may challenge resistance around the 0.86 mark.

The euro touched a 10-day high of 1.4233 against the loonie, up from yesterday's close of 1.4179. Should the euro strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.44 region.

After rising to a 6-day high of 1.6222 at 9 pm ET, the euro retreated to 1.6081 against the kiwi. The currency is likely to find support around the 1.58 level.

Meanwhile, the euro was trading at 1.5002 against the aussie, down from Wednesday's close of 1.5122. On the downside, 1.45 is possibly seen as the next support level for the currency.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia building permits fell a seasonally adjusted 27.9 percent on month in January - coming in at 12,916.

That follows the 8.2 percent increase in December.

Looking ahead, U.S. monthly budget statement for February will be featured in the New York session.

