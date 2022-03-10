Canadian Market Exhibiting Weakness; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Drift Lower

The Canadian market opened on a weak note Thursday morning, and despite briefly emerging into positive territory subsequently, retreated soon and is modestly lower in late morning trade.

With the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine not making any significant progress on key issues, the mood in the market is quite cautious.

After speaking with his Russian counterpart, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said no progress had been made on Ukraine's proposal for a 24-hour ceasefire or the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to and from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Energy and materials shares are up with strong gains thanks to higher commodity prices. Technology and healthcare stocks are down sharply. Stocks from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 91.92 or 0.44% at 21,401.32, after drifting down to a low of 21,371.93 earlier in the morning. The index touched a high of 21,587.41.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down 2.61%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is down more than 7%. The company reported net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is declining 6.5% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down by about 5.8%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are down 2.7 to 4.5%.

The Healthcare Capped Index is down 2.8%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is drifting down 6.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is lower by 5% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is down 4.2%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 3.4%, 2.1% and 1.25%, respectively.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Paramount Services (POU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 1.5 to 3%.

Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Peyto Exploration and Development Corp (PEY.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Among materials shares, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is rising 6%. The company reported net earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for 2021, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020.

First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) is gaining 5.% and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) is rising 5.5%. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) are up 4%, 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) and Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

Consumer staples stock Empire Company Limited (EMP.A.TO) is gaining nearly 1% after reporting third-quarter net earnings of $203.4 million ($0.77 per share) compared to $176.3 million ($0.66 per share) in the corresponding quarter last year.

