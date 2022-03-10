New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - BusinessNZ

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 53.6.

That's up from 52.1 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components, new orders (58.2), deliveries (53.5), production (52.1), employment (51.7) and finished stocks (50.0) all expanded.

"Underlying unease will certainly be piqued by the sustained high COVID case numbers as we go into March. The next PMI result may also see fallout from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, whose global impacts will be felt far and wide, BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.

